Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$47,632.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 45,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$47,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,793.28.
Shares of HTL stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.13. The company had a trading volume of 107,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 million and a PE ratio of 51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.
