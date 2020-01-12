Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Gulfport Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gulfport Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.22.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

NASDAQ GPOR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.33. 7,431,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 90,688 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 412,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 520.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.