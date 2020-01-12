Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,873.40.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

