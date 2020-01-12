Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:GGM opened at $20.23 on Friday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

