GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 6.3% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.84, 1,780,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,638,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth $39,540,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,711,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,026,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

