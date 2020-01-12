Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 816.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

