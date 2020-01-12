GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $71.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

