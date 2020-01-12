Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will post $794.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.72 million and the highest is $821.52 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $658.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 659,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,187. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $911.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.