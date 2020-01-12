Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GEC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,940 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.