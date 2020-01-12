Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ GEC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.
Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
About Great Elm Capital Group
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
