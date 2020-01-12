Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Granite Construction news, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claes Bjork purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $240,266. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Granite Construction by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 22.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

GVA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 648,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

