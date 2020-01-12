Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.09.

GTE opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 122,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $144,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,117,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,918,761.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,287,300 shares of company stock worth $3,744,110.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.