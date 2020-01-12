GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 26,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,920. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GP Strategies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GP Strategies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

