GoldMint (MNTP) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. GoldMint has a market cap of $317,221.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.01983985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00186912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00124587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

