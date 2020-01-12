Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

