Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Neutral

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 942,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,561. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

