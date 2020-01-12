Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.36 ($28.32).

STM opened at €24.73 ($28.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.46 and its 200-day moving average is €18.99. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

