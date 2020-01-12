Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Short Interest Update

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of GV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,143. Goldfield has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Get Goldfield alerts:

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldfield stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.77% of Goldfield worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.