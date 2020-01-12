Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.86 (Hold) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $96.60 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Globe Life an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. Insiders sold a total of 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 270,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.