Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GBLI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 11,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Global Indemnity has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

