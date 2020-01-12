Global Digital Content 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $657.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $657.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00621110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009919 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,617,349 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

