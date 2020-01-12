Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

IT traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $395,842.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,844.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at $837,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

