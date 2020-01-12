Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 752,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 679,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,267,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,349,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,275. The company has a market capitalization of $649.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.45 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.