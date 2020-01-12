Garlicoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24,101.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $24,101.00 and $3.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,507,288 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.