Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 65.6% in December

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 261,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 603,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Future Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

