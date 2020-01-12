Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Funko has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $879,500.00. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Funko by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

