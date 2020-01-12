Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 34.4% in December

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,165. The firm has a market cap of $596.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Fortuna Silver Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.