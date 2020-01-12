Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

FLDM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,352. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 268,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

