Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $25.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 1,542,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.