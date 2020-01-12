Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Five9 stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.15. 485,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.33, a P/E/G ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $859,572.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at $22,791,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $422,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,256 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,233 shares of company stock worth $16,925,311. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 126.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 49.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

