FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,398. FirstService has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

