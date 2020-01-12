First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00, 186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.