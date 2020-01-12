First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.46, 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

