Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.25. Filtronic shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,454,716 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and a PE ratio of -15.42.

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

