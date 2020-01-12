FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 671,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,368. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

