Fetch (FET) Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.06038254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026945 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035472 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.