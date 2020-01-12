FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Short Interest Update

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFG shares. Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE FFG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

