Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Down 34.6% in December

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 17.1% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

FBSS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.43. Fauquier Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

