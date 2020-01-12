Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Fang stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 30,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,248. The stock has a market cap of $261.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Fang has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

