Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $540,243.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $540,243.00 and $3,758.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,590,989 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,652 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

