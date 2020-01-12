Exosis Market Capitalization Hits $44,615.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Exosis has a total market cap of $44,615.00 and $21,991.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. In the last week, Exosis has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,098.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.01779882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.03258576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00630642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00727872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00069529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00437364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 488,449 coins and its circulating supply is 323,449 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

