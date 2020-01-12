Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 304,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,217. Exicure has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Exicure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Exicure during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

