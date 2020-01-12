Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 529,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.