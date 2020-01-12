Everipedia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $578,154.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $578,154.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,737,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,052,703,346 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, BigONE, Bancor Network, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.