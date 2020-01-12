Everex Hits Market Cap of $5.68 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003109 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC and Tidex. Everex has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $1.28 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BX Thailand, Huobi, OKEx, Mercatox, Binance, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

