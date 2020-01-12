Ethouse (HORSE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Ethouse has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Ethouse has a market capitalization of $71,536.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.26 or 0.06006134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026515 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

