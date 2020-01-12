EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $244.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.20.

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

