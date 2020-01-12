Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.45. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 39,716 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ETM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Entercom Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $11,974,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 42.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,214,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $5,093,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 547.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 714.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.