Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ETTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

