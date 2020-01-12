ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 30,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,858. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

