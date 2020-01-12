Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIRE. ValuEngine raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

WIRE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. 101,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

